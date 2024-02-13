Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending (ACABL) has finalised a £2.25 million facility to bolster Emerge Global’s investment in Speed Welshpool, according to a press release.
This funding also includes additional working capital, aiming to propel further expansion and development for the freight and haulage business.
The facility, incorporating receivables financing and term loans, significantly augments Emerge Global’s total facilities, now amounting to £6.65 million.
ACABL, as the senior lending partner, has previously played a substantial role in other transactions, notably with Berser International Cargo Services in 2021 and Seaspace in 2022.
Founded in 1979, Speed Welshpool is a specialised, family-owned entity focusing on palletised freight and general haulage. It plays a pivotal role in Emerge Global’s strategic plan to establish itself as a leading third-party logistics (3PL) group. This broader group encompasses international freight forwarding, sea and road logistics, warehousing storage, fulfilment, and transport distribution.
Mark Bigley, Director of Emerge Global, who spearheaded the transaction, said: “Speed Welshpool is an ideal fit geographically, in terms of its asset base, and the knowledge and intellect of its people. With Arbuthnot’s support, we executed the transaction earlier than anticipated, benefiting from their agility.”
He continued, “We’ve already initiated broader strategic discussions with Arbuthnot regarding our goals for the next 12 to 18 months, with progress already underway for our next investment.”
Mark Bigley also praised Arbuthnot’s technical infrastructure, noting its efficiency, saying, “Unlike other systems that can be clunky and laborious, their automated processes allow us to focus on running the business, with the facilities smoothly operating in the background, making everything much easier.”
Andrew Rutherford, Commercial Director at Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, said: “Speed Welshpool represents our third transaction with Emerge Global, highlighting our commitment to helping our clients realize their growth ambitions through buy-and-build strategies.”
Rutherford added: “The cornerstone of our approach is early engagement with our clients, enabling us to understand their objectives and structure the flexibility required for the management team to execute their strategic plans while maintaining a clear line of sight on future opportunities.”
