Close Brothers Asset Finance is delighted to announce applications have opened for its sales academy, which is designed to attract new and diverse talent into the sector from across the UK.

There are six positions available in this year’s sales academy, and in keeping with previous criteria, experience in finance or sales is not a prerequisite.

Close Brothers Asset Finance is looking to attract enthusiastic candidates from a range of backgrounds who want to build a successful career in sales and become specialists in one the many sectors the funder supports, including transport and logistics, vehicle contract hire, print construction and recycling.

Full training will be provided, comprising months of classroom-based learning, mentoring and practical ‘on-the-job’ training from assigned mentors.

The sectors and regions we are inviting applications for are:

The application process:

Interested applicants can apply here or Sales Academy (current-vacancies.com)

Selected applicants will be invited to attend one of two-day long assessment centres in Wimbledon in late July or August

Applications close on 19 July

Successful applicants will be sent offer letters and contracts in August 2024

Training begins in October 2024

Co-sponsors of the Sales Academy are:

Steve Gee, CEO of Close Brothers Asset Finance’s Industrial Equipment division

John Fawcett, CEO Close Brothers Asset Finance’s Transport division

Gee said: “We are very proud of our specialist business model and want to build on the outstanding success of the first three Sales Academies, which has seen many of the previous ‘graduates’ fully integrated into the Asset Finance and Leasing sales teams and leading very successful careers in their chosen sectors.”

Fawcett added: “We are keen to hear from driven, motivated and enthusiastic individuals with a passion to develop in sales.

“This is an incredible opportunity to be trained by an industry leader and mentored by an experienced Sales Manager for ‘on the road’ training. Following their training period, successful applicants will concentrate on building a customer base, territory and business plan, with full assistance from a mentor.”

Lloyds Bank appoints new head of asset finance in the South