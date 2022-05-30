Alpha Asset Finance and Nivo join forces to fight fraud

Alpha Asset Finance has partnered with fintech Nivo to improve its application process and combat rising fraud, the lessor said in a statement.

Alpha has launched a fully branded mobile app powered by Nivo developed technology that allows customers to complete biometric ID verification via their mobile device. The system is integrated with Alpha’s ACE online portal for customers, brokers, suppliers and lenders.

Alpha is the first asset finance broker to fully onboard Nivo into their core systems. Alpha was able to go live with the new app within a month of the project’s inception, “launching a fully branded, 5-star rated, bank standard, mobile app many times faster and more cost-effectively than a traditional app development approach,” according to a press release.

Alpha Asset Finance provides services to 15 Appointed Representatives (ARs), including its ACE application and case management system.

Alpha is a specialist in hard asset finance and offers a wide range of products from over 40 lenders.

Nivo’s app-based solutions offer features such as biometric ID verification and instant secure messaging technology.

Brad O’Hara

Brad O’Hara, managing director of Alpha Asset Finance, said: “We are proud to be the UK’s first asset finance broker to integrate core systems with Nivo as a standard working practice in the fight against fraud and this is just the beginning.

“We will be exploring other ways Nivo’s innovative technology can supercharge the way we do business with features such as secure instant messaging and secure document and data transfer with the Alpha branded app at the centre.”

Matthew Elliott

Matthew Elliott, CDO and co-founder of Nivo, said: “We were live within a month, with a branded mobile app and systems integration – that is incredibly fast – and we’re already working together on our exciting next developments.”

“Nivo has been adopted by many specialist leaders in the mortgage and commercial sectors including Ultimate Finance, United Trust Bank and Together Money, all of which recognised and embraced the way Nivo can transform their customers’ experiences, increase efficiency and improve security.”