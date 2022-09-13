Alfa launches new version of asset finance software platform

Technology company Alfa has unveiled the Version 5.7 of Alfa Systems, the company’s software platform for asset finance.
The updates in new version, which took nearly two years to develop, focuses primarily on the key features of the product, the company said.
The latest release is said to offers new features in various sections including user experience, charges, billing as well as configuration.
The platform’s existing functionalities such as wholesale, integration and reporting solution have also been updated.
Alfa CTO Andrew Flegg said: “We’re committed to helping our clients achieve as much as they can, as painlessly as possible. This is because we know they don’t want to worry about systems – they want to get on with doing business, and staying competitive in the market.
“Each time a customer takes Alfa Systems for the first time or upgrades to a later version, they are taking on a wealth of functionality and technical capability that helps them run their business better, build a more robust operation, save a lot of valuable time, and focus their expertise elsewhere.
“Our platform gives them the power and flexibility not just to respond to changing business needs, but get ahead of them too.”
The company noted that several features in the 5.7 version are designed keeping market and customer needs in mind.
The updated cloud-based Alfa Systems claims to offer improved communication with other systems and ‘hassle-free’ functionality for users.
Alfa has footprint in 26 countries across Europe, Australasia and the Americas. In May this year, Lloyds Bank partnered with Alfa to make it easier for customers to use asset finance to manage their working capital.