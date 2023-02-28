Metro Bank has appointed Kevin Tonge as regional director for asset finance.

Tonge, who has 20 years’ industry experience, joins from Aldermore Bank where he has held a number of asset finance roles for the last nine years, as well as holding other senior positions at Novuna and ING Lease UK.

Tonge will focus on building the bank’s asset finance proposition further and will oversee the broker business development team. Metro Bank Asset Finance has strengthened its leadership team this past year, having made four new appointments as part of its strategic growth plan.

He will report to Nova Everidge, director for Asset Finance.

Tonge said: “The business has made a great impact in the market over the last year, providing an industry-leading broker proposition, growing in strength and supporting hundreds of businesses. I can’t wait to build on this momentum.”

Everidge said: “We’ve invested heavily in our asset finance proposition over the last year and I’m delighted to welcome Kevin to the team. His reputation in the market, his wealth of experience and his understanding of the market will be invaluable as we continue to grow and develop.”

