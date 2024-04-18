Aldermore, a specialist UK lender to SMEs, has announced the appointment of Nicola Bonini as Business Development Manager for Invoice Finance and Nick Holmes as Complex and Asset Based Lending (ABL) Product Manager within its Business Finance division.
These strategic additions to the team aim to fortify Aldermore’s ABL capabilities, enabling more businesses to access finance and propel their growth, the company said in a statement.
With over 20 years of experience in the banking sector, Nicola Bonini brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Previously holding senior positions within asset-based finance and commercial finance teams at Bank Leumi UK plc, ABN Amro Commercial Finance, and BNP Paribas Fortis, Bonini most recently served as the group head of origination at Supply@ME Capital PLC. Her focus will be on collaborating with accountants, advisors, brokers, private equity, and high-net-worth investors to deliver tailored finance solutions for their clients.
Nick Holmes, with over 35 years of experience in the business finance market, joins Aldermore from Close Brothers, where he held the position of head of Corporate Portfolio for ABL. In his new role, Holmes will closely collaborate with Aldermore’s Senior Relationship Managers, Business Development Managers, and credit teams to provide businesses with flexible and straightforward financing solutions.
Chris Meldrum, National Business Development Director at Aldermore, reiterated Aldermore’s commitment to enhancing its offerings to support businesses in unlocking the capital necessary for their expansion plans. Meldrum anticipates a fruitful collaboration with Bonini, Holmes, and the ABL team as Aldermore continues to invest in and enhance its proposition, including the provision of larger, structured facilities.
Nicola Bonini, Business Development Manager, Aldermore said: “It’s very exciting to be joining Aldermore along with Nick. I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise and experience to the team as we seek to provide more businesses with the ABL funding that fits their needs.”
Nick Holmes, Complex and ABL Product Manager, Aldermore said: ““I’m delighted to be joining Aldermore. It is a business with strong foundations and I’m excited to be part of the growing ABL team, as we look to provide businesses with more financing options to support their growth ambitions and further strengthen Aldermore’s place in the market.”