AFPA Trust, a charity within the UK asset finance and leasing industry – fostering networking and charity in tandem, has raised £10,000 in support of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice during its annual Summer Drinks event on August 17.

Organisers said the event provided an afternoon of drinks, canapés and networking in the exclusive Georgian townhouse Home House, all while promoting a shared commitment to supporting the vital hospice services needed by children and their families.

The funds raised during the Asset Finance Professionals Association event went directly to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, a provider of essential care and support for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, along with their families.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity and enthusiasm shown by our sponsors, members and attendees at the Summer Drinks event,” said Robert Taylor, Chairperson of AFPA Trust.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated in making this event a resounding success,” he added.

Maddie Jones, Corporate and Events Fundraiser at Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, said: “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the AFPA Trust and their sponsors and members for their exceptional generosity. We were delighted to be the chosen charity for AFPA Trust’s Summer Drinks event, and we are thankful to everyone who helped raise the amazing £10,000. This support of our hospice services will make a real difference to the children and their families that we care for.”