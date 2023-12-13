The annual Christmas Networking & Charity Drinks Event was held on December 5 at Home House in London by The AFPA Trust, a charity that supports charitable organisations and builds connections within the asset finance and leasing sector.
Bringing together professionals, business leaders, and supporters for a day of generosity, the event raised £13,000 to benefit the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service. With this donation and the money from the summer event, a total of £23,000 has been raised over the past six months.
According to a statement by AFPA Trust, a lively Christmas spirit pervaded the afternoon’s festivities, which included networking opportunities, a charity raffle, and an auction. The attendees’ extraordinary generosity was the event’s high point, as seen by the enormous £13,000 donation they made to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.
Robert Taylor, Chairman of AFPA Trust, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, stating: “We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Christmas Networking & Charity Drinks Event. The generosity of the asset finance and leasing industry in supporting the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service demonstrates the positive impact we can achieve when we come together for a noble cause.”
Aysha Ellis-Aziz, Deputy Chairwoman of the AFPA Trust, commented on the occasion, stating: “It is encouraging to see how our sector as a whole is working together to support philanthropic causes. The children and families that the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service serves will see a major improvement in their quality of life thanks to the money contributed. We are appreciative of the kindness and generosity shown by our sponsors, attendees, and members.”
Maddie Jones, Corporate and Events Fundraiser at Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, expressed her heartfelt appreciation, stating: “The support and kindness from the AFPA Trust and its members for our children’s hospice service has been wonderful to see. We are so grateful to have been asked back as the AFPA Trust’s chosen charity especially as Christmas is a precious and magical time for our families and support like yours is even more vital at this time of year. Thank you all for your support this year in helping us give the most cherished gift of all, family.”
