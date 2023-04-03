An alliance of leasing and rental industries, aftermarket operators, vehicle dealers, authorised and independent workshops, data publishers, insurers, automotive suppliers and consumer groups have joined forces to call on EU Commissioner Thierry Breton to bring forward long-planned legislation on access to in-vehicle data, functions and resources.

“Pro-consumer and pro-competitive legislation is essential to kick-start the development of a vibrant, innovative and competitive European market for connected car services,” the alliance said in a statement.

The Commission estimates this market could be worth €400bn globally by 2030.

“Representing some 80% of the jobs and economic value of the European automotive and mobility eco-system, consumer and business leaders are calling on Commissioner Breton to act on the conclusive evidence gathered over the last seven years by his own officials.

“This comprehensive analysis has revealed a significant hurdle to achieving fair and equal access to vehicle-generated data, which gives vehicle manufacturers an almost insurmountable advantage due to the design of the vehicle,” the statement said.

Connected Car

In addition to this systemic barrier, the body of work has identified the presence of additional structural and behavioural obstacles, which only serve to compound the issue. It also warns that this problem is likely to be further intensified by the increasing involvement of hyperscalers, who are partnering with manufacturers to embed themselves more deeply in the vehicle.

The Commission originally scheduled this legislation for adoption in 2021 and the Commission’s proposal for the Data Act itself re-stated the need for sector-specific legislation to address these issues.

The alliance urges Commissioner Breton to come forward with sector-specific legislation by the autumn of this year.

The alliance is made up of:

European Federation of Leasing Company Associations (UIA)

European Independent Data Publishers Association (ADPA)

Association Internationale des Réparateurs en Carrosserie (AIRC)

European Council for Motor Trades and Repairs (CECRA)

European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA)

European Garage and Test Equipment Association (EGEA)

European tyre and rubber goods producers (ETRMA)

Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA Region I)

International federation of independent automotive aftermarket distributors (FIGIEFA)

European insurance and reinsurance federation (Insurance Europe)

European Federation of Leasing Company Associations (Leaseurope)

Tim Albertsen, Group CEO of the global leasing company, ALD Automotive, said: “As we move to a world where the on-board computing power of the vehicle will grow exponentially, our duty, as a leading global mobility provider, is to deliver greener and more efficient mobility solutions by investing in new connected car services. This requires having equitable access to the data generated by the vehicles we own.

“We can only do this with clear rules to ensure fair competition amongst all market players. Failure to establish sector-specific legislation for access to in-vehicle data act would be a huge, missed opportunity and highly detrimental for European investment, innovation, jobs and competitiveness.”

