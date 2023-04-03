Provider of insurance products and services, Acquis, has appointed Rob Fost as its new underwriting manager.

Previously head of technical and innovation at Great American Europe, Rob has experience in insurance products, which will help Acquis meet the needs of clients in the UK and Europe.

Rob has experience in technology within commercial underwriting and technical programme performance monitoring. Rob’s role at Acquis will include developing automated software to accelerate the underwriting and quality control process.

Nick Leader, CEO of Acquis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rob to Acquis. Having over 20 years of experience in our specialist industry, Rob brings a level of product knowledge and insight which will add value from day one.”

Rob Fost, underwriting manager at Acquis, said: “I am delighted to be joining such a fast-growing and forward-thinking business and I can’t wait to make my own contribution to fulfilling Acquis’s growth potential.”

