Acquis has announced deals with three leading insurers as part of its expansion plans.

These new partnerships will increase the breadth of Acquis‘ underwriting ability: Zurich, one of the largest multi-line insurance providers in the world; Assurant has experience in writing for the finance and leasing industries, and Brace Underwriting has a team of underwriting professionals who can write business via the Lloyd’s market.

Nick Leader, CEO of Acquis, said: “Acquis’ independent status grants us the capability to write MGA (Managing General Agent) business locally and globally [and] allows us to partner with expert underwriting teams that have an intrinsic understanding of our core products and key markets.”

Acquis specialises in structuring insurance for leasing and finance companies.

Kieran Topp, head of product and underwriting at Acquis, said: “As Acquis’ product portfolio continues to expand […] so too does the need to put sufficient underwriting capacity in place, both to underpin growth in demand and to support the evolution needs of new and existing clients.

“Establishing these key alliances and bolstering our panel of insurer partners, clearly underscores [our] reputation as a truly international MGA […] It also demonstrates our commitment to delivering upon our core values – dependability, innovation, fairness and collaboration as a trusted partner in the asset finance market.”

