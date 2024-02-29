Credit: Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending

Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending (ACABL) recently extended a £2 million growth financing package to Henley Construction Management Group Ltd (Henley Group), a construction specialist based in Yorkshire.

The financial support aims to bolster Henley Group’s expansion plans by providing a flexible funding structure.

The financing arrangement crafted by ACABL includes a confidential invoice discounting facility and a Receivables Linked Security (RLS) term loan.

This strategic financial approach is designed to infuse significant additional working capital, supporting Henley Group’s ongoing expansion initiatives.

Complementing ACABL’s contribution, FW Capital has also provided an additional RLS term loan, with both facilities being contingent upon each other.

Based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Henley Group comprises two trading entities: Henley Stone Specialists Limited and Henley Stone Restoration and Remedials Limited.

The company specialises in the installation of natural stone, glass-reinforced concrete, artificially cast stone, and traditional brickwork, serving both commercial and residential clients. Furthermore, Henley Group is actively engaged in comprehensive restoration projects, including Grade 1 listed works across the UK.

With a portfolio that includes the construction of the Royal Pavilion in Poundbury, Dorset, commissioned by King Charles III during his tenure as Prince of Wales and the restoration of the Grade 1 Listed Manchester Town Hall, Henley Group recently marked its 10th anniversary.

The company has demonstrated remarkable growth with an impressive 85% year-on-year increase in sales. As it navigates the current financial year, Henley Group aims to achieve a turnover of approximately £12 million.

Shaun Henley, Managing Director at Henley Group, said: “Our former high street banking provider had policies that were stifling our growth, and Arbuthnot Commercial ABL stepped in to assist us following a referral from our accountants.”

Henley emphasised that ACABL’s facility will enable the company to sustain its upward trajectory across all divisions and secure additional high-end, large-scale project opportunities in residential and commercial sectors.

Andrew Rutherford, Commercial Director at Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending Limited, said: “Henley Group’s progress is inspiring, and we are thrilled to support their growth plans.”

Rutherford highlighted the importance of businesses having sufficient liquidity in the face of challenges such as rising material costs and the pursuit of new contracts for substantial projects.

Rutherford further emphasised the valuable lessons for ambitious UK businesses, including the use of asset-based lending to optimize working capital, driving sustained growth while maintaining quality, and focusing on serving a niche rather than attempting to cater to a broad audience.