Camden-based 365 Business Finance has reported a 150% increase in the number of SMEs the funder has financed in London, over the last 12 months.

The lender funds businesses across the UK. However, London remains the top location for 365 Business Finance in terms of the volume of SMEs using its revenue-based finance to support with cash flow, expansion, staffing and stock.

With such an increase in demand for the fast and flexible funding that 365 Business Finance offers, the company has increased its staffing number by 55% in the past year.

As a result of the expansion, the lender has doubled its office space in Camden, announcing the opening of its office, situated near Finchley Road.

Andrew Raphaely, managing director at 365 Business Finance, said, “It has been an extremely busy time for us over the last year, and an honour to now have Tulip Siddiq officially open our new extended office in Camden.

“Such growth would, of course, not have been possible without the sheer dedication and hard work of the whole team at 365 Business Finance.”

Funding fossil fuels still pays