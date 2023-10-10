The finalists for 11 awards at the Leasing Life Awards 2023, to be hosted in Hungary at the Corinthia Grand, Budapest, on 9 November, have been revealed.

The winners will be announced during a gala event, following the Leasing Life Conference 2023 on the same date.

In a first for Leasing Life, the judges – Head Judge Patrick Gouin (Executive Director of Invigors), Roger Skinner (Chairman of Finativ), and Jukka Salonen (Former CEO of Nordea Finance) – declared two “uncontested stand-out winners”.

The organisers – Arena International Events – would like to thank all those who entered and who have so far signed up as delegates to attend the conference and evening gala event.

Award categories and finalists

Distribution Channel Management Champion

PEAC Solutions

Professional Services Provider

Acquis Data Services

Gateley

KPMG

SME Champion

Propel Finance

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing

CreditEnable

United Trust Bank

PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.

Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)

Investec Asset Finance

Vendor Finance Provider

Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

PEAC Solutions

DLL

European Lessor

PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.

Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Captive Lessor

PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.

Digital Innovation

Auto Trader

Acquis Data Services

3stepIT

United Trust Bank

PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.

Solifi

Moxo

PEAC Solutions

Polestar Performance AB

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year

Auto Trader

AK FİNANSAL KİRALAMA A.Ş.

3stepIT

Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)

Best Circular Economy Model

3stepIT

Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)

DLL

Polestar Performance AB

Best Energy Transition Financing Programme(s)

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing

Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

PEAC Solutions

Polestar Performance AB

Young Professional of the Year

Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing

Gateley Legal

Individual Awards

The Leasing Life Awards 2023 will also see two individuals walk away with prizes recognising their industry commitment and stand-out professionalism: the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Hall of Fame Award.