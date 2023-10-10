The finalists for 11 awards at the Leasing Life Awards 2023, to be hosted in Hungary at the Corinthia Grand, Budapest, on 9 November, have been revealed.
The winners will be announced during a gala event, following the Leasing Life Conference 2023 on the same date.
In a first for Leasing Life, the judges – Head Judge Patrick Gouin (Executive Director of Invigors), Roger Skinner (Chairman of Finativ), and Jukka Salonen (Former CEO of Nordea Finance) – declared two “uncontested stand-out winners”.
The organisers – Arena International Events – would like to thank all those who entered and who have so far signed up as delegates to attend the conference and evening gala event.
Award categories and finalists
Distribution Channel Management Champion
PEAC Solutions
Professional Services Provider
Acquis Data Services
Gateley
KPMG
SME Champion
Propel Finance
Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing
CreditEnable
United Trust Bank
PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.
Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)
Investec Asset Finance
Vendor Finance Provider
Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)
BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
PEAC Solutions
DLL
European Lessor
PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.
Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)
BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
Captive Lessor
PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.
Digital Innovation
Auto Trader
Acquis Data Services
3stepIT
United Trust Bank
PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.
Solifi
Moxo
PEAC Solutions
Polestar Performance AB
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year
Auto Trader
AK FİNANSAL KİRALAMA A.Ş.
3stepIT
Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)
Best Circular Economy Model
3stepIT
Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)
DLL
Polestar Performance AB
Best Energy Transition Financing Programme(s)
Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing
Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF)
BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
PEAC Solutions
Polestar Performance AB
Young Professional of the Year
Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing
Gateley Legal
Individual Awards
The Leasing Life Awards 2023 will also see two individuals walk away with prizes recognising their industry commitment and stand-out professionalism: the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Hall of Fame Award.