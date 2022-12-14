The global banking and payments industry experienced a 2% rise in new job postings related to cloud in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 2% increase in the previous quarter and a 31% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 33% share of the global banking and payments industry’s cloud -related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 4% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive cloud -related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 33%, emerged as the top cloud -related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 4% quarter-on-quarter. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 8% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 16% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cloud roles include Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 6% share in Q3 2022, General and Operations Managers with a 3% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in banking and payments industry accounted for 10% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were JPMorgan Chase, US Bank, Citigroup and Glynn Capital Management . Together they accounted for a combined share of 10% of all cloud -related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.

JPMorgan Chase posted 6,190 cloud -related new jobs in Q3 2022, US Bank 4,865 jobs, Citigroup 2,218 jobs, and Glynn Capital Management 2,096 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 54% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of cloud -related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 54% followed by India (13%) and the UK (6%). The share represented by the US was 2% lower than the 56% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.