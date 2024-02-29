Credit: Shutterstock.com

With the dust having barely settled on last year’s Autumn Statement, Chief Executive of Time Finance, Ed Rimmer, shares his thoughts on the last Spring Budget before the next general election and why businesses should be front and centre for the Chancellor.

The Government’s Autumn Statement last year was a bold one, and the biggie for businesses was the move to make full expensing permanent, which at the time was dubbed the single biggest business tax cut in modern British history.

This measure is expected to stimulate £20bn a year in business investment. Given the scale of this measure, it would be fair to say in normal circumstances that further tax cuts would be unlikely this time around. However, this is a pre-election budget, and the Chancellor will pull out all the stops to appeal to a broad spectrum of voters ahead of the yet-to-be-announced election.

Spring Budget 2024: momentum

Between the recent news of economic contraction at the end of last year and the looming election, there is a risk that any progress being made in supporting business – both new and existing – will falter. When both Government and the opposition understandably shift their focus to campaigning for an election, this puts momentum at risk. There are some real signs of optimism in the business community so it’s important the Government keeps this up.

One encouraging sign of optimism is the number of new businesses entering the market. In January this year, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that business incorporations rose in 2023, and in the last quarter of the year the number of business incorporations exceeded the number of dissolutions by over 50,000*. This is an encouraging sign of entrepreneurial spirit. This year’s Spring Statement needs to fuel this momentum, because SMEs are our ticket to a return to economic growth.

Spring Budget 2024: consumer spending

Aside from measures to directly impact businesses, many firms that trade directly to consumers will be looking to this year’s Spring Statement for key announcements that will stimulate spending. Interest rates, inflation and high fuel costs have deterred this. In fact, many attribute the dip in economic growth towards the end of 2023 to a reduction in household spending. The Government needs to act on this.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In November, the Chancellor announced a reduction in the main rate of National Insurance, thereby increasing workers’ take-home pay. This measure was a move largely driven by the cost-of-living crisis, but it gave people marginally more disposable income.

This is a potential boost to the revenue streams of some of the hardest hit SME industries in the UK, namely hospitality and retail. When we think back to the financial crisis of 2008, steps to increase consumer spending included a temporary reduction in VAT.

Now, our current situation differs greatly from the economic situation in 2008, but could the Government take some inspiration from its historic response to recession? Income tax reductions would be a bold and costly move, but putting money in the pockets of working people would have widespread benefits and ultimately support those small businesses that rely on consumer spending.

Spring Budget 2024: inflation outlook

Even the forecasts of the Office for Budget Responsibility are mere predictions, but with inflation currently sitting at 4% – more than half the rate this time last year – there are encouraging signs that it’s consistently heading in the right direction, increasing hope that interest rates will continue to fall. Businesses can expect an update on this progress in this year’s Spring Statement. Regardless of the impending election, if inflation and interest rates stay low, this will have a positive impact on optimism and as we know, optimism is fundamental to our economic strength.

* Incorporated companies in the UK October to December 2023, ONS, 25 January 2024

Labour gains ground among UK SMEs ahead of Spring Budget: poll