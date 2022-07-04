Asset finance software: Migrating legacy data without making a mess

Challenging economic conditions mean more asset managers are turning to software solutions for increased efficiency and performance.

Asset finance organisations that decide to upgrade their systems must go through the painful process of data migration. This means transferring vast quantities of data from years — if not decades — of business activities. Businesses must strike a balance between keeping the data transfer simple and efficient against complex and rich.

Free Whitepaper The Innovation in Implementation series: Bringing an agile approach to systems transformation Implementing new software is inherently challenging. Indeed, according to Standish Group’s annual CHAOS report, 66% of technology projects end in partial or total failure. And it’s even more challenging for asset finance businesses, which are often burdened by legacy systems. In this whitepaper, software provider Alfa explains how businesses can transition to a new system with ease. The whitepaper provides practical advice, information about effective work practices to assist in a rollout. Download the whitepaper now. by Alfa Enter your details here to receive your free Whitepaper. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Whitepaper By clicking the Download Free Whitepaper button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the Alfa privacy policy By downloading this Whitepaper, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Whitepaper.

Here Sam Fairhurst, Senior Project Manager at Alfa, explains what makes asset finance software migration so difficult, how to avoid mistakes, and why having the right tool for the job is so essential.

What do asset finance businesses stand to gain by migrating data?

It’s all well and good investing in a new, best-of-breed technology platform, but unless you’re a new startup, overlooking a data migration means that on Day One your new system will have almost nothing on it. Without a data migration, most business processes remain stuck in the legacy practices you’re trying to move away from. Leaving that transition down to natural churn is likely to take years, and the complexity of running the multiple systems in parallel could be costly. Migrating data to the new system means a business starts reaping the benefits of the new functionality far sooner. The improved processes, automation and efficiency gains can benefit the whole portfolio and not be throttled to just the new business booked after go-live day.

Why is migrating legacy data such a challenge for asset finance organisations?

The big challenge for many finance organisations is making sense of their legacy systems. Many have had their system in place for 10 or 20 years, perhaps more. There might be products in there that they no longer offer. Regulatory changes have come in impacting their old data, making it non-compliant. They might have client portfolios on there from an even older system or perhaps purchased from a third party. Quite often the data isn’t as fully fleshed out as is needed in today’s world. So, finance organisations need to work out what data they want to migrate and often they’ll have to be very pragmatic to do it effectively.

How can businesses onboard portfolios then?

Users are nothing if not creative. When a system doesn’t fully support user processes, teams will find ways of bending them to fit. This might involve entering dummy values to clear validation on a property they’d rather leave blank or ‘overloading’ a single property with multiple business meanings depending on the value or context. Combine these often-undocumented use cases with unintended issues such as incomplete or outdated addresses, typos and system defects, and the cleansing task could become quite involved.

What do we need to know about transferring datasets?

Most important is to recognise that data migration isn’t just the lift and shift from one place to another. The tech guys can’t just do it on a whim. The most successful migrations are the ones where a business sees it as more of a cross-functional exercise that includes your finance and accounting experts and some business experts who are going to help interpret what that data is supposed to mean and therefore what it should look like in the new system. Having that team in place means having experts on hand who can tackle difficult questions and keep things moving.

For acquisitions, the format and quantity of data is agreed at a high level, but the finer details of data quality are probably left for the implementation team to uncover. I’ve even seen a scenario where the purchase involved a guarantee of no loss-making contracts only to discover that there were several of them in the portfolio provided. That finance director was less than pleased to hear the news.

Sam Fairhurst, Senior Project Manager at Alfa

How can asset finance businesses analyse legacy data effectively?

Much of this analysis is likely already being done somewhere in the business, so it’s often a case of talking to the right people. Understanding the ‘shape’ of the data, such as relative volumes of different products and geographies or contract status and age banding, isn’t a migration-specific requirement. There’s probably existing management information (MI) reporting within the business that can be leveraged to get a high-level view.

Similarly, when looking to identify data that may need cleansing, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel. The first port of call should be the list of any open support tickets relating to the legacy system, as they’ll be a great indication of potential problem areas in the data. Talking to experienced business experts that use the legacy system day-to-day will also reveal a lot about challenges in the existing data. Inevitably, some ad-hoc custom reporting will be required along the way, but answers to many of the big questions are probably already out there if you know where to look.

For the mapping exercise, the key is to remember that the goal is not to take every data item and find a home for it in the new system. The goal is to identify the appropriate sub-set of existing data to migrate to support future use cases. There will be redundant data that can be excluded, and it’s here that a good understanding of future processes, and the real-world meaning of the data, are essential.

Can you discuss the benefits of incremental migration tactics?

For me, the two main drivers here are accelerating the delivery of business value and de-risking the overall delivery. Large migrations will likely involve several associated dependencies, be they complex mapping or configuration exercises, system enhancements or integrations. Where these dependencies only block sub-sets of the portfolio, why keep the rest of the population waiting? Where it’s feasible, the business can start getting the benefits of having the simpler subsets migrated sooner. This also then serves to familiarise the business users with the new application and ensure any teething issues in the landscape are discovered and addressed before they risk impacting the full volume of contracts. Lessons learned from small, early deliveries can constantly feedback to improve data quality, mappings, and configuration for future phases.

Why is the right tool for the job important?

There’s always a possibility that it just makes sense to do this manually. For some clients that have a very small pilot phase or have just acquired some dataset, then perhaps the most pragmatic thing is to just key them manually.

For the middle-tier of volume and complexities, we look towards an integration-based approach, either building integration from another system or some form of upload, like a spreadsheet. That can then make use of the rich web service API that Alfa Systems has on offer, and it will be much quicker than a manual entry. Once the integration is in place it’s available for repeat use and can be quite effective, particularly for acquisitions.

For higher volume and higher complexity where you want data to look functionally rich, the tool we propose is the Alfa Migration Suite, which makes contracts look like they’ve been in the new platform from Day One. So, you’ll have original start dates, origination charges, the payment history, historic invoices, summary details of any historic changes in support, or on the historic credit reference information — and a lot more. It’s very powerful.

Why is all of this so important in today’s economy?

The ability to build some flexibility into your project is important. What if the priorities of your project change? What if you need to pause the project? Go after a different acquisition? Having these agile approaches helps you to be more flexible, helps you pivot to different market conditions, or prioritise other areas of the business without having to invest in a ton of work for no reward. A considered approach to software migration allows you to release business value periodically and then pivot and go after different elements. That’s key for challenging economic conditions.