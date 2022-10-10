Finout Rolls Out FinOps Dashboards to Transform Cloud Costs into Business Value

Credit: Blackboard/Shutterstock

Concept: Israeli cloud cost management tools startup Finout has launched financial operations (FinOps) dashboards that abstract the cost of technical resources to business metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs). It allows development operations (DevOps) and financial teams to slice data based on cost per transaction or cost per customer instead of analyzing raw data to support cloud spending.

Nature of Disruption: FinOps dashboards offer visualizations to a wide range of users that helps them to create and customize the view they need to fully monitor, manage, and understand cloud spending. It allows business leaders to track the spending on every product feature and simultaneously track the cost of each team. The dashboards provide widgets that have a unique visualization type, sophisticated filters, and group-bys. Widgets can even have their metrics assigned to them to create immediate unit-economics visualizations to understand business measures. Each dashboard can be scheduled as a report creating a comprehensive FinOps reporting mechanism. Using sophisticated assignment rules and virtual tagging, each line item inside the unified bill can be assigned to its business role, feature, team, and product. Moreover, the FinOps dashboards can correlate cloud costs to unit economics using external metrics and business data sources like Looker, Datadog, and Salesforce. It can also include revenue data to demonstrate profitability margins for each customer.

Outlook: Developers and site reliability engineering (SRE) dashboards track and report the costs of everything supporting their applications from the cloud costs to the observability tools that monitor the health of service. Finout’s new suite of business intelligence dashboards provides teams with relevant business insights along with traditional SRE dashboarding data. The leadership team can use FinOps dashboards to track consumption and gross margin, assess unit cost over time, and then distribute it to clients. The dashboards help DevOps to translate the technical terms and concepts into collaborative visualizations and communicate them to finance teams. In June 2022, the startup raised $18.5 million from Team8 Capital, Pitango First, R Squared Ventures, Jibe Ventures, and Ariel Maislos. Finout boasts that its tool is already used in production within companies that include Logz.io, Riskified, and WalkMe. It creates a single, centralized bill from all invoices from different cloud providers and services, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Datadog, Kubernetes, Snowflake, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), giving users an instant view of their cloud spending. The business intelligence dashboards can provide actionable insights that aid in healthier business decisions which can improve efficiency, pricing, and go-to-market strategy.