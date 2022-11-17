Underwriter

Hybrid working – 1 day working in the Southampton office

Salary depending on experience

Due to an increase in new business opportunities my client is looking to grow its underwriting team. The scope is to work as an experienced Underwriter to support junior credit members and manage soft asset flow transactions for the business.

As Underwriter, you will have responsibility for the end-to-end underwriting process; including assisting sales with the preparation of credit applications for larger lending, with the ability to influence credit decisions.

The position carries dual responsibilities. The primary responsibility will involve the underwriting of soft asset lending via several channels including vendor, broker, and joint venture programmes. The second responsibility will be to support junior members of the team.

Key Responsibilities – Underwriter

Timely and accurate underwriting decisions within a delegated authority level and recommendations to senior members where applicable

To assist with ensuring opportunities are structured in such a way as to maximise the bank’s exit route

Prepare a comprehensive financial analysis identifying all material financial documents and non-financial considerations to obtain a balanced decision/recommendation

Undertake all proper due diligence, referring to credit references agencies, relevant bureaus and external sources

Awareness of market trends

Able to liaise with key internal and external stakeholders

Assist with an internal audit of junior decision-makers

Your skills – Underwriter

You must have:

At least 2 years’ experience in soft asset underwriting or a relevant role within Credit/Risk management

Willingness and aptitude to be a key member in an exciting, growing business

Fundamental knowledge of accounts and MI for SMEs and corporates with structures

Lending experience and previous personal mandate held comprising at least £50k

For more information contact Vicky 01279713900