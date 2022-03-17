Structured Finance

Remote/home-based

Salary up to £60,0000 depending on experience

The Structured Finance division of this UK specialist bank is looking to add Structured Finance expertise to their growing Structured Finance team. This role is a key member, supporting the Structured Finance team in onboarding clients, managing/amending facilities and ensuring that a customer-focused service is delivered. They will be the administrative custodian of the complete process of onboarding New Facilities and will be responsible for undertaking due diligence across all transactions.

Key tasks and responsibilities

Ownership of all administrative tasks, processes, and documentation for the Structured Finance team

Assist in producing initial draft proposal and term sheets

Undertake due diligence across all transactions, ensuring that each stage is logged and approved through the document storage system, ensuring that all items on the onboarding checklist have been satisfactorily met

Support the structuring of Wholesale Facilities

Support work and communication with lawyers, accountants, and relevant expert

Provide client support, answering or, where appropriate, escalating queries to support and manage the facility

Manage and process facility drawdown requests, work effectively with the operations team to complete within agreed service levels

Populate Board, Credit packs and supporting information for Structured Finance Credit Committee meetings as per meeting schedule

Continued professional development of knowledge and understanding of the finance industry including the Company products and services, clients, competitors, introducers, and markets

Knowledge, Experience and Skills

Financial services experience, preferably in banking or corporate finance

Demonstrable experience and a proven track record in a similar role or academically capable in this field

RQF Level 6 or higher (or equivalent) qualification advantageous but not essential

Excellent reporting skills

Highly numerate and proficient in MS Office

A systematic approach to work with demonstrable ability to deliver to deadline, whilst maintaining attention to detail

Ability to review and evaluate financial information against the requirements of the business

Confidently able to offer recommendations and advice to the business

Outstanding commercial acumen, a solid grasp of business aims and objectives

For more information, contact Catherine on 01279713900.