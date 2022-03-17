Structured Finance
Remote/home-based
Salary up to £60,0000 depending on experience
The Structured Finance division of this UK specialist bank is looking to add Structured Finance expertise to their growing Structured Finance team. This role is a key member, supporting the Structured Finance team in onboarding clients, managing/amending facilities and ensuring that a customer-focused service is delivered. They will be the administrative custodian of the complete process of onboarding New Facilities and will be responsible for undertaking due diligence across all transactions.
Key tasks and responsibilities
- Ownership of all administrative tasks, processes, and documentation for the Structured Finance team
- Assist in producing initial draft proposal and term sheets
- Undertake due diligence across all transactions, ensuring that each stage is logged and approved through the document storage system, ensuring that all items on the onboarding checklist have been satisfactorily met
- Support the structuring of Wholesale Facilities
- Support work and communication with lawyers, accountants, and relevant expert
- Provide client support, answering or, where appropriate, escalating queries to support and manage the facility
- Manage and process facility drawdown requests, work effectively with the operations team to complete within agreed service levels
- Populate Board, Credit packs and supporting information for Structured Finance Credit Committee meetings as per meeting schedule
- Continued professional development of knowledge and understanding of the finance industry including the Company products and services, clients, competitors, introducers, and markets
Knowledge, Experience and Skills
- Financial services experience, preferably in banking or corporate finance
- Demonstrable experience and a proven track record in a similar role or academically capable in this field
- RQF Level 6 or higher (or equivalent) qualification advantageous but not essential
- Excellent reporting skills
- Highly numerate and proficient in MS Office
- A systematic approach to work with demonstrable ability to deliver to deadline, whilst maintaining attention to detail
- Ability to review and evaluate financial information against the requirements of the business
- Confidently able to offer recommendations and advice to the business
- Outstanding commercial acumen, a solid grasp of business aims and objectives
For more information, contact Catherine on 01279713900.