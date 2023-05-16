Sales Administration ‒ Asset Finance
Salary: £30k-£35k plus great benefits
Hybrid: Three days office and two days home-based
London City
Working for a fast-growing innovative lender, we have several opportunities for candidates to join the New Business administration team.
You will be responsible for the proposal workload (proposal preparation and KYC) within the Asset Finance Department, ensuring excellent customer service in line with the service level agreement. Also providing administrative support for broker management process including onboarding and regular reviews.
Your responsibilities – Sales Administration
New Business
- Monitor new proposals received from approved third-party intermediaries for Asset Finance
- Prepare a proposal for underwriters by performing basic credit searches
- Load proposals onto the administration system within agreed service levels
- Maintain Supplier Database
- Perform relevant level of Customer Due Diligence on all approved proposals in line with Bank CDD procedures by assessing customer financial crime risk
- Escalate proposals for Financial Crime approval where appropriate
Brokers/Intermediaries Oversight
- Maintain the broker database
- Assisting Sales in setting up new brokers by performing appropriate due diligence and preparing relevant documentation
- Assisting Sales with regular broker review process by performing appropriate due diligence and preparing relevant documentation
- Assisting Sales in the broker closure process by preparing relevant documentation
General
- Assist with the development and maintenance of policies and procedures for the Asset Finance and Professional Lending products
- Ensure compliance with bank policies and procedures
- Ad hoc work as required, both in relation to the duties mentioned above and otherwise
- Assist with any projects relating to the work of the department as required
Skills and Experience
- Basic requirements
- Highly numerate and literate
- Good organisational skills
- Attention to detail
Attainments/Experience
- An ability to take on new responsibilities and develop knowledge of asset finance
- A keen eye for detail and the ability to manipulate information databases
- Ability to work with figures and translate information into reports
- Ability to communicate accurately, both verbally and in writing
- Highly organised with excellent time management skills, with the ability to work under pressure to tight timescales whilst paying attention to detail
Technical Knowledge
- Excellent administrative skills
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- Outlook
Competitive Salary and Bonus package includes
- 26 days holiday
- 2 Wellbeing Days
- Contributory pension
- Life insurance / income protection / critical illness cover
- Private medical insurance
- Season ticket loans
- Excellent career development opportunities
Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900