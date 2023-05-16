Sales Administration ‒ Asset Finance

Salary: £30k-£35k plus great benefits

Hybrid: Three days office and two days home-based

London City

Working for a fast-growing innovative lender, we have several opportunities for candidates to join the New Business administration team.

You will be responsible for the proposal workload (proposal preparation and KYC) within the Asset Finance Department, ensuring excellent customer service in line with the service level agreement. Also providing administrative support for broker management process including onboarding and regular reviews.

Your responsibilities – Sales Administration

New Business

Monitor new proposals received from approved third-party intermediaries for Asset Finance

Prepare a proposal for underwriters by performing basic credit searches

Load proposals onto the administration system within agreed service levels

Maintain Supplier Database

Perform relevant level of Customer Due Diligence on all approved proposals in line with Bank CDD procedures by assessing customer financial crime risk

Escalate proposals for Financial Crime approval where appropriate

Brokers/Intermediaries Oversight

Maintain the broker database

Assisting Sales in setting up new brokers by performing appropriate due diligence and preparing relevant documentation

Assisting Sales with regular broker review process by performing appropriate due diligence and preparing relevant documentation

Assisting Sales in the broker closure process by preparing relevant documentation

General

Assist with the development and maintenance of policies and procedures for the Asset Finance and Professional Lending products

Ensure compliance with bank policies and procedures

Ad hoc work as required, both in relation to the duties mentioned above and otherwise

Assist with any projects relating to the work of the department as required

Skills and Experience

Basic requirements

Highly numerate and literate

Good organisational skills

Attention to detail

Attainments/Experience

An ability to take on new responsibilities and develop knowledge of asset finance

A keen eye for detail and the ability to manipulate information databases

Ability to work with figures and translate information into reports

Ability to communicate accurately, both verbally and in writing

Highly organised with excellent time management skills, with the ability to work under pressure to tight timescales whilst paying attention to detail

Technical Knowledge

Excellent administrative skills

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

Competitive Salary and Bonus package includes

26 days holiday

2 Wellbeing Days

Contributory pension

Life insurance / income protection / critical illness cover

Private medical insurance

Season ticket loans

Excellent career development opportunities

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900