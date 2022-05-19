Relationship Director – Asset Finance

North Home Counties

Excellent package

Working in the Corporate Asset finance team of a lender as a Relationship Director. You will report directly to the Regional Sales Director with responsibility for developing new asset finance business throughout Bucks, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Bedfordshire/East Anglia.

This role will suit an experienced, high-energy, and self-motivated Regional Director with a proven track record of success in the UK Leasing Industry. You will have experience in a similar role, can come in and hit the ground running, and are a team player who will fit in with the culture within the company. The business will be generated direct and from large corporate bank customers.

Experience – Relationship Director

10+ years in a leasing sales role.

Wide-ranging knowledge of the asset leasing market.

Experienced in structuring and negotiating deals in the leasing industry

Demonstrable track record of success and an appreciation of risk.

Managing and developing accounts.

Ability to work to targets and deadlines

Please call Julie for a complete job description/discussion on 01279713900.