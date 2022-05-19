View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Recruitment
May 19, 2022

Relationship Director – Asset Finance – North Home Counties

By THC Recruitment

Relationship Director – Asset Finance
North Home Counties
Excellent package

Working in the Corporate Asset finance team of a lender as a Relationship Director. You will report directly to the Regional Sales Director with responsibility for developing new asset finance business throughout Bucks, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Bedfordshire/East Anglia.

This role will suit an experienced, high-energy, and self-motivated Regional Director with a proven track record of success in the UK Leasing Industry. You will have experience in a similar role, can come in and hit the ground running, and are a team player who will fit in with the culture within the company. The business will be generated direct and from large corporate bank customers.

Experience – Relationship Director     

  • 10+ years in a leasing sales role.
  • Wide-ranging knowledge of the asset leasing market.
  • Experienced in structuring and negotiating deals in the leasing industry
  • Demonstrable track record of success and an appreciation of risk.
  • Managing and developing accounts.
  • Ability to work to targets and deadlines

Please call Julie for a complete job description/discussion on 01279713900.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Thursday. The leasing industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU