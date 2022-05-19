Relationship Director – Asset Finance
North Home Counties
Excellent package
Working in the Corporate Asset finance team of a lender as a Relationship Director. You will report directly to the Regional Sales Director with responsibility for developing new asset finance business throughout Bucks, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Bedfordshire/East Anglia.
This role will suit an experienced, high-energy, and self-motivated Regional Director with a proven track record of success in the UK Leasing Industry. You will have experience in a similar role, can come in and hit the ground running, and are a team player who will fit in with the culture within the company. The business will be generated direct and from large corporate bank customers.
Experience – Relationship Director
- 10+ years in a leasing sales role.
- Wide-ranging knowledge of the asset leasing market.
- Experienced in structuring and negotiating deals in the leasing industry
- Demonstrable track record of success and an appreciation of risk.
- Managing and developing accounts.
- Ability to work to targets and deadlines
Please call Julie for a complete job description/discussion on 01279713900.