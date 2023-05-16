Payouts Officer

Hybrid: Three days in the office, two home-based

London City

£30k-£35k

Our client provides asset finance via a network of brokers and offers hire purchase and finance leasing solutions, covering a range of vehicle, machinery and equipment assets. You will be responsible for new business payouts received from brokers and general administrative duties.

Key Responsibilities ‒ Payouts Officer

Ensure all key controls are adhered to, including working within the current signature list, clear desk policy, and completing compliance training within deadlines.

Logging customer complaints.

Challenge the relevance of established business practices and display a solutions-focused attitude to all problems faced.

General file maintenance and updating banks’ accounting systems and information databases to enable the production of good quality management information and reporting.

Assisting the operations team with any administrative support as required.

Skills and Competencies ‒ Payouts Officer

Working knowledge of asset finance facilities, eg. hire purchase and finance lease

A knowledge of Sentinel, Word and Excel and the ability to manipulate information databases

Ability to work with figures, manually calculate where necessary and translate information into reports

Ability to communicate accurately, both written and verbal

Time management skills with the ability to prioritise and work under pressure to tight timescales with attention to detail.

Team player

Remuneration and Benefits ‒ Payouts Officer

Competitive salary and bonus package

26 days holiday

2 Wellbeing Days

Contributory pension life insurance/income protection/critical illness cover

Private medical insurance

Season ticket loans

Excellent career development opportunities and, where appropriate, sponsorship of relevant qualifications

Contact Julie Ramsay for more information: 01279713900