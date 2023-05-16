Payouts Officer
Hybrid: Three days in the office, two home-based
London City
£30k-£35k
Our client provides asset finance via a network of brokers and offers hire purchase and finance leasing solutions, covering a range of vehicle, machinery and equipment assets. You will be responsible for new business payouts received from brokers and general administrative duties.
Key Responsibilities ‒ Payouts Officer
- Ensure all key controls are adhered to, including working within the current signature list, clear desk policy, and completing compliance training within deadlines.
- Logging customer complaints.
- Challenge the relevance of established business practices and display a solutions-focused attitude to all problems faced.
- General file maintenance and updating banks’ accounting systems and information databases to enable the production of good quality management information and reporting.
- Assisting the operations team with any administrative support as required.
Skills and Competencies ‒ Payouts Officer
- Working knowledge of asset finance facilities, eg. hire purchase and finance lease
- A knowledge of Sentinel, Word and Excel and the ability to manipulate information databases
- Ability to work with figures, manually calculate where necessary and translate information into reports
- Ability to communicate accurately, both written and verbal
- Time management skills with the ability to prioritise and work under pressure to tight timescales with attention to detail.
- Team player
Remuneration and Benefits ‒ Payouts Officer
- Competitive salary and bonus package
- 26 days holiday
- 2 Wellbeing Days
- Contributory pension life insurance/income protection/critical illness cover
- Private medical insurance
- Season ticket loans
- Excellent career development opportunities and, where appropriate, sponsorship of relevant qualifications
Contact Julie Ramsay for more information: 01279713900