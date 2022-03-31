Marketing Manager

Northampton

£40,000 – £50,000 per annum

My client provides a range of business finance solutions and is looking to recruit a Marketing Manager. Your key duty will be to launch a new annual marketing strategy to accelerate branding and growth, through design, implementation, and execution. This is the perfect opportunity for you to spread your creative wings and strategically develop and strengthen the Marketing Department. You will also play a key role in onboarding additional members for your team to reflect business growth and success.

Your duties – Marketing Manager

Working with the Managing Director to design, implement, and launch a formal marketing strategy.

Researching and analysing market trends and competition.

Liaising with our third-party marketing team to help optimise pay-per-click advertising.

Developing and growing the company’s website, recommending content where necessary.

Developing an in-house CRM system (Hubspot) to enhance business outcomes and tracking.

Managing all online social platforms/Trustpilot.

Applying effective email marketing campaigns.

Managing the design and production of promotional materials including graphics and brochures.

Tracking the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and reporting successes and improvements to the Managing Director.

Negotiating and liaising with data providers to source high quality, competitively priced B2B data

The ideal candidate – Marketing Manager

A degree in Marketing or related field (preferred).

Will have 3 years of proven experience as a Marketing Manager or similar role, preferably within financial services.

Experience with Hubspot CRM System (advantageous).

Be highly knowledgeable in various marketing mediums (email marketing, SM optimisation, SEO, PPC advertising).

Have a working knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud Systems.

Be confident in reviewing, reporting, and presenting analytics.

Have strong decision making and organisational skills.

Be highly detailed focused, while managing multiple projects seamlessly and simultaneously.

Naturally enthusiastic, with the ability to professionally lead and motivate a team.

If interested in this role, please contact Vicky at 01279713900.