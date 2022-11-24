Lease Administrator

Home Based

Working for a market leader in financial services we are looking to recruit two new Lease Administrators, who will provide support to our customers through the in-life processing of their contract. From the final stages of customer onboarding through to termination as Lease Administrator you will ensure that policies and procedures are followed.

Responsibilities

You will:

Activate the agreements, invoice where necessary and request the collection of any outstanding rental or deposit by direct debit.

Produce and distribute the customer welcome packs

Produce and distribute the monthly invoice and annual vat statements

Manage the in-life requests from receipt of enquiry through to completion and resolution following our standard procedures and within agreed SLAs.

Produce accurate settlement quotations.

Administer any non or financial amendments on the Lease Administration System

Manage the end-of-lease activity on the portfolio in line with agreed procedures and policies

Ensure agreements are terminated following settlements or end-of-life procedures within agreed SLAs

Experience in asset or motor finance administration is an advantage

If you have finance/contract administration experience and are looking for a new role we would love to hear from you.

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.