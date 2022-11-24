Lease Administrator
Home Based
Working for a market leader in financial services we are looking to recruit two new Lease Administrators, who will provide support to our customers through the in-life processing of their contract. From the final stages of customer onboarding through to termination as Lease Administrator you will ensure that policies and procedures are followed.
Responsibilities
You will:
- Activate the agreements, invoice where necessary and request the collection of any outstanding rental or deposit by direct debit.
- Produce and distribute the customer welcome packs
- Produce and distribute the monthly invoice and annual vat statements
- Manage the in-life requests from receipt of enquiry through to completion and resolution following our standard procedures and within agreed SLAs.
- Produce accurate settlement quotations.
- Administer any non or financial amendments on the Lease Administration System
- Manage the end-of-lease activity on the portfolio in line with agreed procedures and policies
- Ensure agreements are terminated following settlements or end-of-life procedures within agreed SLAs
- Experience in asset or motor finance administration is an advantage
If you have finance/contract administration experience and are looking for a new role we would love to hear from you.
Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.