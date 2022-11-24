View all newsletters
November 24, 2022

Lease Administrator – Home-Based Role

By THC Recruitment

Lease Administrator
Home Based

Working for a market leader in financial services we are looking to recruit two new Lease Administrators, who will provide support to our customers through the in-life processing of their contract. From the final stages of customer onboarding through to termination as Lease Administrator you will ensure that policies and procedures are followed.

Responsibilities

You will:

  • Activate the agreements, invoice where necessary and request the collection of any outstanding rental or deposit by direct debit.
  • Produce and distribute the customer welcome packs
  • Produce and distribute the monthly invoice and annual vat statements
  • Manage the in-life requests from receipt of enquiry through to completion and resolution following our standard procedures and within agreed SLAs.
  • Produce accurate settlement quotations.
  • Administer any non or financial amendments on the Lease Administration System
  • Manage the end-of-lease activity on the portfolio in line with agreed procedures and policies
  • Ensure agreements are terminated following settlements or end-of-life procedures within agreed SLAs
  • Experience in asset or motor finance administration is an advantage

If you have finance/contract administration experience and are looking for a new role we would love to hear from you.

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.

