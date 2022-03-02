Internal Account Manager – UK

Internal Account Manager

Excellent salary and commission

Working for a prestigious provider of asset and business finance working as part of the sales team



As Internal Account Manager you will be responsible for:

Proposal input onto the in house system

Answering telephones in a pro-active manner

Building & maintaining relationships with suppliers

Communicating with funders & customers

Obtaining information to submit a credit story to our funders

Negotiating rates with suppliers & funders

Relaying credit decisions to suppliers & customers

Completing lease documentation where required.

Chasing suppliers for signed documentation & New Business

Processing Completed Lease Documentation

Internal Account Manager – Person Specification:

Good communication and organisational skills

Strong ability and desire to be constantly challenged

Exceptional relationship skills to support external colleagues and customers

Experience in managing existing business relationships

Confident and with an exceptional telephone manner

Negotiation and persuasion skills.

A good team player

You will as an Internal Account Manager, ideally have experience in the asset finance/leasing environment or from a banking background.

Contact Julie for more information on 01279713900.