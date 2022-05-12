View all newsletters
  1. Recruitment
May 12, 2022

Interim Finance Director – Financial Services – Leicestershire

By THC Recruitment

Interim Finance Director
Financial Services
Leicestershire
c£750/day

Urgent requirement for an experienced interim finance director for this successful bank-backed lending business. Strong governance and controls experience ideally in a smaller business with a lending or financial services bias. Role-based in Leicestershire.

Experienced in month-end – payroll, ledger etc, this is an interim role whist a permanent hire is made as the business is going through an acquisition.

Please contact Catherine for more information at 01279713900.

