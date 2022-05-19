Healthcare Vendor Sales Manager

Nationwide

Excellent package

Our client a growing lender is looking to grow a Healthcare Finance division and is seeking a Vendor Manager to join the sales team. You will have a track record of winning and developing new business and converting clients to sales. This is a sales focused and client development role, it is a challenging and exciting role, with rewards that are within your own control. You will have strong field sales experience, within a New Business role, specialising in the healthcare sector including dental, medical, veterinary and optical.

While this is a new business position and we expect our Vendor Managers to be hunters, to source, penetrate and onboard new vendor/reseller partners within the healthcare vertical including dental, medical, veterinary and optical, and to deliver on other important elements of this role including New Product Line development and enhancement of existing offering to maximise sales opportunities.

Your Responsibilities

Using your current experience in the sector you will help shape the strategy and future direction of the healthcare vendor vertical.

You will be required to identify, penetrate and develop new vendor/reseller partnerships in the healthcare sector in order to sell a range of lending products to their customers in accordance with our credit policy.

Develop a portfolio of new vendor/reseller partners within the healthcare vertical including dental, medical, veterinary and optical that can deliver opportunities of suitable size and scale that will deliver scalable origination opportunities and profitable returns

Experience

At least 5+ years in a leasing sales role.

Have developed a portfolio of vendor/reseller partners within the healthcare vertical including dental, medical, veterinary and optical

Experience of delivering opportunities of suitable size and scale that will deliver scalable origination opportunities and profitable returns

Demonstrable track record of success and an appreciation of risk.

Structuring and negotiating bespoke, profitable deals.

Managing and developing accounts.

Wide-ranging knowledge of the asset leasing market.

For further information, contact Julie on 01279713900.