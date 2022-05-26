Finance Director

Consumer Lending

Leicestershire

Hybrid

c£110,000 depending on experience

On behalf of our client, an established and growing UK challenger banking group, we are looking for an experienced Financial Director to take this key role in a recent acquisition. You will have overall responsibility for the company’s financial information and planning, and for the production and integrity of the company’s financial information together with regulatory reporting involving the timely and accurate submission of all FCA regulatory reporting for financial matters.

You will be experienced in growing and developing medium-sized, entrepreneurial companies. Ideally, you will have worked with acquisitions and as the Finance Director working within a Group model. This is an important role for the growth of the acquisition and for ensuring the regulatory and legal responsibilities on behalf of the Group. As this is a Senior Management Function role: SMF3 Executive Director, it will be subject to Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) approval. It would be of great interest if you have already been through the FCA approval process.

This could be a great first Finance Director role for a ‘Head of’ or someone who loves working in a more entrepreneurial environment.

Key responsibilities will be:

Overseeing and managing the Finance Department of the Company

Reporting to the Group Finance Department and adhering to Group policies and procedures including all relevant accounting policies

Participating in Corporate Strategy

Providing financial advice to the Board, participating in and assisting with the Board’s strategic direction

To be an Executive of the Company, ensuring that it complies with its regulatory and legal responsibilities

