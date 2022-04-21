Customer Service Executive – Motor Finance

Your role – Making Motoring Simple by providing outstanding customer service.

The Deal Making/Customer Service Team assists the company by promoting a one-stop-shop service to appointed dealers and their customers. This established, fast-paced, dynamic team brokers out customer applications that fall outside of the clients’ lending criteria. We are looking for customer-focused, enthusiastic, proactive, adaptable, sales-oriented people who love to always learn new things, to join our team.

As a Customer Service Executive, you will always go the extra mile to support and understand the needs of customers, dealers, and colleagues, leaving things better than when you found them. You take pride in your work by suggesting and facilitating better approaches, always have high energy, and love thinking outside the box to make things happen. You acknowledge that being part of a team can sometimes mean working outside of your comfort zone or job description.

Key Accountabilities – Customer Service Executive

Predominantly handling inbound and outbound phone calls from dealers and customers. No cold calling is required.

Treating customers fairly by offering them the best options to assist with their financial situations.

Taking ownership and overcoming objections by presenting positive solutions through integrity, negotiation, and collaboration.

Being self-motivated, whilst working as a team to successfully achieve set targets and team service levels.

Able to quickly and effectively multi-task, always maintaining a keen eye for detail.

Working alongside our lending partners to deliver a great customer experience.

Skills, Knowledge and Experience – Customer Service Executive

Adaptable, reliable, collaborative, resilient with a pragmatic approach to business needs.

Active listener who is open-minded and able to effectively communicate at all levels.

Demonstrates initiative whilst still adhering to regulatory policies and procedures.

Proven history of successfully working within a target driven environment whilst remaining customer-centric.

A motor dealership or finance broker career background would be an advantage.

Additional Information

Salary £26k – £28.5 – dependent on experience

Permanent role covering Monday to Friday 9am- 6pm (rotating shifts of either 9am-5:30pm or 9:30am-6pm), also 1 in 3 Saturdays and 1 in 4 Sundays (time off in lieu given).

37½ hours per working week, 7½ hours per day, plus one unpaid hour for lunch.

25 days holiday, plus public holidays* and one birthday day.

On-going training and development.

Predominantly office based although remote working over the weekends and public holidays can be considered.

Off-site parking, company cycle scheme – must be able to reliably commute as local public transport is very restrictive.

Employees Assist Programme.

Company pension scheme.

Company health and life insurance.

Employee Benefits Programme.

Social events.

For more information, contact Vicky at 01279713900.