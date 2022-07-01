View all newsletters
  1. Recruitment
July 1, 2022

Construction Equipment Finance – BDM – Merseyside/Cheshire

By THC Recruitment

Construction Equipment Finance – BDM
Merseyside/Cheshire
Salary £45k-£50k ote £65k plus car and benefits

We have a rare and exciting opportunity to work for a prestigious market-leading manufacturer of Construction equipment this is a field-based asset finance sales position to develop new business from large clients and develop dealer business within the Merseyside/Cheshire area. You will have a successful track record in Asset or Vendor Finance ideally in “hard assets”

Your Responsibilities – Construction Equipment Finance

·         New business development

  • ·         Upselling
  • ·         Dealer development and training
  • ·         Grow business and profitability within designated territory
  • ·         Provide training and mentoring for office-based sales team and other targeted employees
  • ·         Identification and development of new business opportunities
  • ·         Major account management and administration
  • ·         Develop solution-based packages for complex transactions and major accounts
  • ·         Provide training on the use of finance and merchandising programmes

Key Skills – Construction Equipment Finance

·         Asset finance sales

·         Hard Asset product knowledge

·         Dealer development

·         Excellent communicator at all levels

·         Confident, out-going and gregarious

·         Good team player but maintains a competitive edge

·         Good IT skills

There is an attractive basic salary of £40k plus an excellent bonus screen c£15K choice of prestige car and a whole range of great benefits.

For more information contact Julie 01279713900.

