Construction Equipment Finance – BDM
Merseyside/Cheshire
Salary £45k-£50k ote £65k plus car and benefits
We have a rare and exciting opportunity to work for a prestigious market-leading manufacturer of Construction equipment this is a field-based asset finance sales position to develop new business from large clients and develop dealer business within the Merseyside/Cheshire area. You will have a successful track record in Asset or Vendor Finance ideally in “hard assets”
Your Responsibilities – Construction Equipment Finance
· New business development
- · Upselling
- · Dealer development and training
- · Grow business and profitability within designated territory
- · Provide training and mentoring for office-based sales team and other targeted employees
- · Identification and development of new business opportunities
- · Major account management and administration
- · Develop solution-based packages for complex transactions and major accounts
- · Provide training on the use of finance and merchandising programmes
Key Skills – Construction Equipment Finance
· Asset finance sales
· Hard Asset product knowledge
· Dealer development
· Excellent communicator at all levels
· Confident, out-going and gregarious
· Good team player but maintains a competitive edge
· Good IT skills
There is an attractive basic salary of £40k plus an excellent bonus screen c£15K choice of prestige car and a whole range of great benefits.
For more information contact Julie 01279713900.