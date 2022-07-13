Compliance Adviser

Financial Services

Basingstoke

c£50,000 plus benefits

Hybrid Working

Due to continuing growth, we are looking to appoint a Compliance Advisor in a group role for this leading challenger banking group.

Reporting to the Head of Compliance you will be providing Compliance support for all the FCA registered companies within the group.

You will actively work to ensure that there are adequate and effective controls in place to mitigate against regulatory, reputational, legal, conduct and operational risks.

This is a great opportunity to add value, and work across a wide-ranging portfolio.

You will need to be proactive, a real problem solver and someone who enjoys responsibility. This is a really collaborative team who are supportive and will coach where needed but would like this individual to be someone who does think for themselves.

Knowledge – Compliance Advisor

Hold a relevant professional qualification, or have relevant industry experience eg Compliance/Risk/Internal Audit/Legal

Detailed working knowledge of FCA and PRA rules particularly in relation to Banking, Consumer Credit and/or mortgages.

Detailed working knowledge of AML

For more information, contact Catherine on 01279713900.