June 13, 2022

Business Development Manager – Asset Finance – Home Based/South of England

By THC Recruitment

Business Development Manager
Home Based/South of England
Asset Finance
Base salary up to £55,000 plus uncapped commission

This specialist funding provider is growing. We are looking to add a southern UK-based account manager to drive sales with regional vendors. They provide a wide range of business finance solutions across Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Vehicle Finance and Loans.

You will be an experienced Business Development Manager with a real motivation to drive sales. You will be supported by a great team across credit and administration support. This role is home-based and ideally, you will have a strong customer base in your local area. The business is collaborative and has a real appetite for growth and development, promoting from within.

It’s a great place to continue your career.

Contact Catherine for more information at 01279713900.

