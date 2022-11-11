Business Development Manager – IT Finance
London
Excellent package £45-60k
Our client is a specialist provider of IT Finance looking for a Business Development Manager, to work with IT, resellers, distributors and manufacturer partnerships. You will work as an integral part of the team developing new business
As Business Development Manager, you will be a self-motivated, self-disciplined, entrepreneurial individual who is looking to develop your sales career in an environment that actively encourages individuals to succeed.
Familiarity with Operating Lease/IT Finance is an advantage
Business Development Manager
- You should have a good knowledge and interest in technology, and the ability to understand the different types of technology products and solutions provided by resellers, distributors and manufacturers.
- As Business Development Manager, you will be able to converse confidently with sales, marketing and commercial functions within prospective partners and customers on the features and benefits of our client’s lease proposition.
- We are looking for a candidate that is energetic, enthusiastic and above all persistent, as the technology leasing market is extremely competitive.
Key Skills – Business Development Manager
- Asset or Vendor Finance sales.
- Account Management
- Excellent communicator
- Team player
Package – Business Development Manager
- Excellent basic salary
- Sales Commission
- 25 days per annum, plus Bank holidays
- Flexi-benefits to cover medical/dental
For more information, please contact Julie 01279713900