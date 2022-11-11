Business Development Manager – IT Finance

London

Excellent package £45-60k

Our client is a specialist provider of IT Finance looking for a Business Development Manager, to work with IT, resellers, distributors and manufacturer partnerships. You will work as an integral part of the team developing new business

As Business Development Manager, you will be a self-motivated, self-disciplined, entrepreneurial individual who is looking to develop your sales career in an environment that actively encourages individuals to succeed.

Familiarity with Operating Lease/IT Finance is an advantage

Business Development Manager

You should have a good knowledge and interest in technology, and the ability to understand the different types of technology products and solutions provided by resellers, distributors and manufacturers.

As Business Development Manager, you will be able to converse confidently with sales, marketing and commercial functions within prospective partners and customers on the features and benefits of our client’s lease proposition.

We are looking for a candidate that is energetic, enthusiastic and above all persistent, as the technology leasing market is extremely competitive.

Key Skills – Business Development Manager

Asset or Vendor Finance sales.

Account Management

Excellent communicator

Team player

Package – Business Development Manager

Excellent basic salary

Sales Commission

25 days per annum, plus Bank holidays

Flexi-benefits to cover medical/dental

For more information, please contact Julie 01279713900