Business Development Manager

Asset Finance

Middle and Large Ticket

Nationwide

This long-established and innovative finance specialist is looking to add a new Business Development Manager to accelerate an exciting phase of the organisation’s growth.

The business supports financing the UK’s Middle and Large ticket Asset Finance Market and supports its clients by way of leasing, hire purchase, receivables and structured debt facilities for their capital expenditure programs.

We are open to individuals who are looking to broaden out into larger ticket deals, or who are perhaps in an internal sales role and are hoping to move into field sales with mentorship.

This role will report to the leadership team and will work independently and as part of a team in all aspects of originating and executing medium to high value structured and vanilla asset finance transactions. This will include working closely with new clients and external financiers in structuring (where appropriate) and preparing term sheets, obtaining approvals and executing transactions with the support of a remote based team. This will require a high-quality consistent dialogue with all parties both internal and external to ensure income levels are met and client expectations are exceeded.

Key Accountabilities:

Source and deliver to the business good quality clients from self-sourced contacts and continuing new business origination.

Source and deliver asset finance solutions and transactions to exceed client expectations and deliver consistent levels of fee income.

Support the delivery of both sophisticated and vanilla asset finance structures to meet the needs of clients.

Work as a team to ensure the continued successful growth of the group

Oversee and manage both internal and external stakeholder requirements to ensure that objectives are aligned between clients and funders.

Contact Catherine for more information at 01279713900.