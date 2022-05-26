Broker Managers – Asset Finance

Excellent salary, bonus, car and more!

Nationwide

We have several new roles with a lender in Asset Finance as Broker Manager the emphasis is to present, promote the brand in the asset finance sector and share, educate and apply the banks’ lending policy to all introducers and asset finance proposals.

In brief, you will:

• Target, negotiate and secure new business opportunities from direct and non-direct introductory sources

• Identify, develop and maintain introductory sources to attain annual new business strategy

Job-specific competencies

• A proven record of success in business development and sales, preferably in asset finance

• An understanding of the relevant rules under the financial services acts

• A wide knowledge and experience of sales and marketing, preferably in the financial services sector

• A high level of financial and commercial awareness

• Excellent sales and interpersonal skills

• Impressive record of achieving targets

• Excellent communication, time management, planning and organisational skills

• An understanding of Conduct Risk and Treating Customers Fairly requirements.

Competitive salary, 30% bonus pension healthcare life cover, 30days holiday

Contact Julie for a full job description 01279713900