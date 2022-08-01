Broker Manager – Asset Finance

Midlands – Home-based

Basic salary commission and car OTE £100k

Our client is a fast-growing lender, who is looking to hire an additional broker manager with hard and or soft asset experience working as a broker manager with a funder.

The successful candidate will inherit an existing account-based role, including leading brokers

In brief, the job holder will be responsible for:

Generating new business opportunities.

Writing detailed proposals supporting the proposed lend.

Liaising with clients to understand the lending proposition and negotiating formal terms.

Maintaining a commercial relationship with the client during the course of the agreement and seeking future lending requirements

There is an excellent basic salary uncapped commission (paid monthly) car and excellent career opportunities.

Contact Catherine Jack

Catherine@thcrecruitment.co.uk

01279 713900