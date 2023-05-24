Asset Finance ‒ BDM

Opportunities throughout Scotland

Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee & Aberdeen

Excellent salary, bonus and car allowance ote £80k plus

Our client is a specialist provider of asset and business finance and due to success and growth, they are looking to recruit additional BDMs across Scotland to work with local businesses and source funding on their behalf. They will liaise with multiple finance companies to ensure the best terms and rates are achieved. They will develop and grow their portfolio of customers in a way that reflects and maintains the ethos of our client providing business finance customers can trust.

Key tasks and responsibilities

Provide small to medium businesses with quick access to funding at the best rates available

Proactively promote all company services within the local area

Develop and maintain relationships with introducers, funders and internal

stakeholders

Build a portfolio of excellent customer relationships

Devise and implement their strategy to retain current and attract future business

Build your own profile through a variety of mediums, e.g. networking events, social media, etc.

Host customer events

Be an active and supportive team member

Knowledge and skills

Work both autonomously and as part of a team

Promote a culture of treating customers fairly, in line with FCA regulations

Remain up to date and adhere to FCA regulations

Minimise customer and stakeholder disruption by making sure deals are right the first time

When it comes to specific services and industries, our client has provided the following:

Asset Finance

Agricultural Finance

Businesses With Bad Credit

Vehicle Finance (PCP & Loans)

Commercial Property Mortgages

Farm Input Finance

Invoice Financing

Renewable Energy Finance

Rural Finance

Digger Loans & Leases

Forestry & Arborist Finance

Livestock Finance

Tractor & Equipment Loans

Van & Truck Finance

R&D tax credits

Contact Luke for more information: 01279713900