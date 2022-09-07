View all newsletters
  1. Recruitment
September 8, 2022

Asset Finance – BDM – Multiple Locations

By THC Recruitment

Asset Finance – BDM Multiple locations:

  • Manchester
  • Liverpool
  • Leeds
  • Sheffield
  • North East-Newcastle

Salary, uncapped commission & car allowance

Our client is an established asset finance player due to continued success they are looking to recruit additional BDMS with experience of soft and hard asset finance, the opportunity and rewards are excellent with a competitive basic salary uncapped commission car allowance etc.

If you are an ambitious asset finance sales professional with a desire to succeed we would love to talk to you. Contact Catherine Jack – catherine@thcrecruitment.co.uk

