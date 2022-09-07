Asset Finance – BDM Multiple locations:

Manchester

Liverpool

Leeds

Sheffield

North East-Newcastle

Salary, uncapped commission & car allowance

Our client is an established asset finance player due to continued success they are looking to recruit additional BDMS with experience of soft and hard asset finance, the opportunity and rewards are excellent with a competitive basic salary uncapped commission car allowance etc.

If you are an ambitious asset finance sales professional with a desire to succeed we would love to talk to you. Contact Catherine Jack – catherine@thcrecruitment.co.uk