Account Manager – IT Finance

London

Excellent package

Our client is a specialist provider of IT Finance looking for an Account Manager to work with and develop Key Accounts within IT, resellers, distributors and manufacturer partnerships. You will work as an integral part of the team alongside one of the Directors

You will be a self-motivated, self-disciplined, entrepreneurial individual who is looking to develop your sales career in an environment that actively encourages individuals to succeed.

You should have a good knowledge and interest in technology, and the ability to understand the different types of technology products and solutions provided by resellers, distributors and manufacturers.

As Account Manager, you will be able to converse confidently with sales, marketing and commercial functions within prospective partners and customers on the features and benefits of our client’s lease proposition.

We are looking for a candidate that is energetic, enthusiastic and above all persistent, as the technology leasing market is extremely competitive.

Your Skills – Account Manager

Asset or Vendor Finance sales

Account management

Excellent communicator

Team player

Benefits

Excellent basic salary

Sales Commission

25 days per annum, plus Bank holidays.

Flexi-benefits to cover medical/dental

Pension

For more information contact Julie on 01279713900.