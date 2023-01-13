United Trust Bank (UTB) is continuing to develop its Asset Finance Sales Team with the appointment of Lauren McQuilken as Broker Relationship Manager.

McQuilken was previously a Business Development Director at Metro Bank Asset Finance where she successfully managed several key broker accounts delivering year-on-year growth in business volume and yield.

She has joined UTB’s established Asset Finance Sales Team and as Broker Relationship Manager and will perform a similar role with some of the Bank’s larger, mature accounts as well as developing new relationships with brokers operating across the South of England.

McQuilken has won several awards since starting her career in Asset Finance in 2016. In 2021 she was a winner of The Leasing Foundation 30 Under 30 initiative, an annual initiative which celebrates the most influential and highest achieving younger individuals in the asset finance industry. She is currently an Ambassador for the Leasing Foundation’s Next Generation initiative.

McQuilken said: “UTB has really shaken up the market in the last two years and I’m excited to be joining a team which has delivered exceptional growth in a challenging economic environment and has great plans for the future. I also admire UTB’s commitment to building close direct relationships between brokers and Credit which is bucking the trend amongst funders but enables them to agree and complete deals many of their competitors wouldn’t. And I’m really looking forward to working with my former colleagues Nathan Mollett and Kerry Stuart again and helping the team achieve their ambitious 2023 plans.”

Astrid Michael, Head of Sales – Asset Finance, United Trust Bank, said: “2022 was another record year for UTB Asset Finance and January is already off to a busy start. Lauren is a highly motivated professional with a proven track record and she’s an excellent addition to our successful team. With the switch to our new Alfa-powered technology platform also going well, I’m excited about what we can all achieve together in 2023.”