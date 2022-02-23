UK’s Leasing Foundation to focus on inclusion

Inclusion in the workplace event

The Leasing Foundation’s Diversity & Inclusion Group is to host an event next month to address the importance of inclusion in the workplace and beyond.

Taking place on Wednesday 16 March 2022, 15:30 – 19:00 at Shoosmiths’ London office, the event will be hosted by Helena Thernstrom, head of legal for asset & invoice finance at NatWest, and will include a keynote speech from James Clarry, chief operating officer at Coutts, as well as insights from other industry leaders who drive the Leasing Foundation’s D&I Group.

The event will be an opportunity to hear about the Leasing Foundation’s strategic D&I ambitions and ongoing work. It will also be an opportunity for participants to share their experiences and views on the topic of inclusion: struggles, successes, and practical tips.

Thernstrom said: “In focusing solely on inclusion, we are breaking new ground in the industry. Although there still is much more to do, we have come leaps and bounds in understanding the business case for diversity. The next step will be to understand the full potential and power of inclusion and its impact on innovation, effectiveness, productivity, and human flourishing.

Related

“The last couple of years have changed the way we work and interact with each other. We are currently in a transitional period, facing a future that is both unknown and uncertain. How do we create new ways of working in which people feel included and valued? Please join us to contribute to the conversation!”

When?

Date: Wednesday 16 March 2022

Time: 15:30 – 19:00

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Leasing Life team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Where?

Venue: Shoosmiths – London office

Address: 1 Bow Churchyard, London EC4M 9DQ

Speakers

Helena Thernstrom (Head of Legal, Asset & Invoice Finance, Natwest)

James Clarry (Chief Operating Officer, Coutts)

Mel Chell (Partner, Shoosmiths)

Laura Roberts (Legal Director, Liberty Leasing)

Cat Powell (Strategic Change Manager, Novuna Business Finance)

Brian Murphy (Senior Solution Architect, Alfa)

Johanna Wisdom (Internal Account Executive, Siemens UK Financial Services)

To register, please click here

For any questions, please contact: hello@leasingfoundation.org