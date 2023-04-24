A new state-of-the-art, modular outpatient facility, financed by SAF Solutions, has been completed at King’s College Hospital in London and opened to the public.

The 3,450sqm facility is the UK’s largest modular off-site construction project within NHS healthcare to date and has been successfully procured via a bespoke, structured finance agreement.

King’s College Hospital serves more than 700,000 patients across four London boroughs and was facing severe capacity constraints due to a lack of available space and urgent upgrades required to its current facilities.

Procured via a tailored finance solution, specialist modular building provider Premier Modular handed over the new outpatient consultation and procedure facility within nine months, with the modules being installed on-site on an existing car park at the hospital in just 23 days.

Jane Tabiner managing director at SAF Solutions: “This was a fantastic project to be involved in and SAF has played a pivotal role in helping make the UK’s largest modular off-site construction project within the NHS a reality. This is a fantastic achievement for both SAF Solutions and Premier Modular.

“Collaboration and partnership were central to the successful delivery of this project. We worked closely with the team at Kings College Hospital to understand the Trust’s financial needs and designed a bespoke solution that fits the bill. We’re proud of our work on this project and our part in further supporting the NHS and their patients.”

The large-scale facility has been built onto one of the Trust’s existing car parks, assisting in reducing waiting times while improving the patient experience for urgent care services, all without disrupting the current day-to-day activity of the hospital. The use of existing hospital estate to house the facility also allows the trust to redevelop other areas of the site, SAF said in a statement.

The finance solution can be adapted to align with the evolving needs of the Trust and its patients and also takes the initial building and development elements of the project into account, amalgamating costs into a single, monthly fee, SAF said.

The new facility provides 48 purpose-designed consultation rooms and eight procedure rooms for a range of services, including dermatology, rheumatology, respiratory, neurosciences, pain management, and urology as well as other aspects of surgery and therapies.