Solifi updates wholesale finance SaaS to enhance dealer and lender experience

The latest release aims to support financing and managing assets via automation. Credit: Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash.

Solifi, a technology provider for the secured finance industry, has released the latest version of the Solifi Wholesale Finance SaaS solution.

The latest release includes features to manage inventory audits, provide real-time reconfirmation of order commitments, and streamline transactions.

These features are aimed at enabling clients to finance and manage assets through automation.

Specifically, Solifi Wholesale Finance software provides smart audit scheduling by ranking higher-risk dealers based on a customised credit and performance-based scoring model.

The audit vendor scheduling management feature of the solution provides an audit dashboard to allow lenders to view, manage, and schedule audits with multiple vendors.

Solifi’s SaaS offering also provides an automated order re-acceptance feature to deal with unpredictable supply-chain delivery delays.

The feature is designed to reduce the time spent on manually tracking delayed shipments, manual lender workarounds, and re-entering previously approved credit commitments.

Furthermore, the bulk transaction functionality of the Solifi Wholesale Finance solution supports in-application processing of high-volume transactions from third-party data sources to enhance efficiency and reduce the scope of human error.

Solifi chief product officer Bill Noel said: “We are excited about the immediate value our latest automation features will bring to dealers and wholesale lenders as they look for ways to maintain margins, streamline processes, monitor dealer health and inventory, and navigate supply chain issues.

“With this latest release, our SaaS-based solution allows our customers to better manage risk and expenses related to dealer audits, proactively react to supply chain delays, and efficiently process high-volume transactions.”