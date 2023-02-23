Solifi, a global fintech software provider for secured finance, has added an unnamed German transport equipment manufacturer to its European asset finance portfolio.

Under the terms of the agreement, Solifi will implement its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, initially across four European countries in support of the customer’s financing business, the company said in a statement.

Kieron O’Toole, head of European delivery at Solifi, said: “We are delighted to partner with one of Germany’s largest and most successful transportation equipment manufacturers. This new project adds to Solifi’s expanding asset finance customer portfolio where our solutions are now supporting customers in more than 20 European countries.”

Solifi’s SaaS platform is designed to enable clients to provide their customers with more tailored, value-added solutions and services, the company said in a statement.

Bill Noel, chief product officer at Solifi, said: “We are off to a fantastic start in 2023 as more asset finance firms in Europe move to the cloud and entrust their business to our SaaS solutions.

“Our asset finance solution based on our Open Finance Platform is specially designed to offer our clients a flexible, secure, and scalable solution to help them futureproof their business and achieve their growth plans.”

