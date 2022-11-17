Simply in regtech tie-up with Triline GRC

Simply Asset Finance (Simply), a UK SME asset finance business, has appointed Triline GRC (part of Australia-based Ansarada Group) to provide the technology for compliance and operational risk management across the business.

Triline’s Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) includes modules to support Simply with all regulatory and compliance obligations, including SMCR, third-party management and overall risk management.

Ylva Oertengren, chief operating officer of Simply Asset Finance, said: “From the day Simply Asset Finance was established we have been focused on employing the best people and couple them with industry-leading technology so that we can help as many SMEs as possible.

“Triline’s cutting-edge technology will ensure that we can focus on delivering excellent service to our customers, safe in the knowledge that the important oversight and reporting activities are also taken care of with the help of Ansarada TriLine GRC.”

Alan Sheahan, head of governance, said: “With the TriLine GRC solution, we have a technology-enabled and data-driven compliance function that allows us to focus our efforts on doing the right thing. The transparency we get from the reporting capabilities allows us to drive higher quality in all aspects of compliance and add true value to customers and stakeholders.”

Ian Wilson, director of sales for Ansarada TriLine GRC, added: “TriLine provides a unique UK financial services GRC solution, and we are delighted that Simply has selected us to embed and underpin improved governance efficiencies across their business. We look forward to supporting them roll-out and maximise the full scope of our solution functionality.”