Renewables expert Phil Gerrard joins Finativ

Specialist consulting and corporate finance firm Finativ has expanded its “finance native” expertise with the appointment of Phil Gerrard as consulting director, the company said in a press release.

The appointment comes as banks and finance companies look to improve their ESG credentials and develop their carbon reduction plans, Finativ said.



Phil Gerrard was formerly CEO of the UK’s largest funder of renewable biogas projects and brings hands-on expertise and insights into the opportunity and the practical challenges associated with the financing of all types of renewable energy assets, the company said.

Phil Gerrard

He will be able to “assist lenders to develop a lending strategy, credit policy and the commercial activities required to support growth in this emerging sector,” the press release said.



Christian Roelofs, CEO of finativ, said: “We know there is demand to enter the renewables market, but there are lending complications that most asset finance companies wouldn’t consider. Phil’s expertise combined with his practical, commercial approach makes him the ideal person to help funders move profitably along their carbon reduction journey. We’re also aware that as negative economic, commercial and liquidity factors start to impact lending markets, Phil is able to support businesses as they seek to realign their commercial activities”.