Fintech QV Systems and Nivo have announced a new partnership which gives QV Systems’ customers access to a suite of Nivo’s digital tools to help finance providers and consumers simplify and accelerate their financial transaction journeys.

QV Systems, a UK-based Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, has been active in the asset and automotive finance industry since its founding in 2011. The company’s flagship product, Accelerate, has processed £1bn in quotes, managed over 500,000 enquiries, and delivered 50,000 vehicles in the past year.

The company serves industry players Zenith and MotoNovo Finance, as well as brokers such as Synergy Car Leasing, UK Carline, Vanaways, Wessex Fleet and the lcv group.

Nivo is a provider of digital services for the asset, mortgage and bridging finance sectors. The company has created apps and solutions for brokers such as Alpha Asset Finance and lenders including Pepper Money, United Trust Bank and Ocean Finance.

Nivo provides products that help manage and accelerate tasks such as remote identity verification using facial recognition, e-signing, secure messaging and document transfer.

Nivo already has over 50,000 monthly users and in December 2022 announced that it had received a further £1m investment in the business from The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund by Maven Equity Finance.

