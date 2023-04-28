Pulse Cashflow Finance has announced the appointment of Jon Charsley as regional director with immediate effect. Charsley will be responsible for supporting the growth plans of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Charsley has experience in financial services having spent over 14 years in both new business and sales leadership roles with Bibby Financial Services.

His move comes during what is a challenging time for the business sector. With sluggish economic conditions exaggerated by the continuing pressures that both inflationary and interest rate rises are delivering to businesses as they fight with soaring costs.

Commenting on his appointment, Charsley said: “I’m so excited to be joining Pulse Cashflow. Demand for funding is on the increase as firms look to secure a funding package to support their growth and Pulse’s enthusiasm and commitment to supporting UK business is steadfast.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team and making a difference to SMEs in the region.”

As Gary Davis, head of sales, said: “Jon brings an exceptional reputation to Pulse Cashflow. He is well-known in the industry for developing mutually beneficial relationships with financial intermediaries and his clients.

“With such a benign economy but with some lighter skies on the horizon we are seeing more and more businesses seeking out finance as they look forward. With Jon’s help, we are focusing on providing more SMEs with access to flexible funding packages.”

