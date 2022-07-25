PEAC family unveils its latest member: PEAC Solutions

Marlin Leasing Corporation, a provider of capital solutions for SMEs in the US, was recently acquired by funds managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC and is to be rebranded as PEAC Solutions, according to a press release.

The PEAC family of finance companies includes PEAC UK and PEAC Europe and collectively operates in 12 countries with balance sheet lease assets of over $5.1bn and annual originations of more than $2.72bn.

Bill Stephenson, Global CEO, said: “The goal of this new positioning of Marlin Capital Solutions as PEAC Solutions, is to cement the creation of a seamless global entity. This will be accomplished through a completely cloud-based operations system while providing customers with the best equipment leasing experts in the world.

“The PEAC Solutions brand stands for Pan-European Americas Capital Solutions” and “we want to build on the success that Marlin has demonstrated since its founding by folding it into our global footprint,” Stephenson added.

Related Articles

Tom Lyle, Global COO, said: “PEAC’s reputation throughout Europe is unmatched. By rebranding Marlin under the PEAC name, we expect that our clients and partners will experience a greater level of consistency in our product offerings and the financial solutions we are able to provide on a domestic and international level.”

Lyle concluded: “Coming together under one brand reflects our shared ambition to be the best equipment finance company in the world.”

Marlin Leasing Corporation will begin operating as PEAC Solutions in the coming months. The current financial products offered, and their terms, will not change for current customers. New leasing options will become available over the following months, as PEAC Solutions aligns with the product offerings of other PEAC locations.

Besides its SME remit, Marlin Leasing Corporation offers financing to equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers and others in the asset finance space.

PEAC UK and PEAC Europe are independent providers of asset financing across Europe and the UK, servicing large corporations as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

PEAC Finance acquires Barclays asset finance for undisclosed sum